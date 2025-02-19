Casey's General Stores: A Solid, But Pricey Operator

  • Casey's General Stores, Inc. has shown strong operational performance and strategic M&A activities, but high expectations and valuation multiples make me cautious about future returns.
  • After a 75% rise in share price since mid-2023, concerns have risen as expectations have risen.
  • The acquisition of Fikes Wholesale adds significant value, but increased leverage and high earnings multiples suggest a less compelling risk-reward scenario.
  • I remain cautious about CASY shares and prefer to sit on the sidelines, despite Casey's strong positioning and continued growth through bolt-on M&A and tuck-in deals.
It has been a while since I last looked at shares of Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). In the summer of 2023, I concluded that there was much to like about the investment thesis, except for

