Etsy: Abysmal Holiday Sales Signal Need For Improved Customer Acquisition

Summary

  • Etsy reported a GAAP EPS of $1.03, beating expectations by $0.09, but sales missed at $852M, falling short by $9.2M.
  • Gross merchandise sales declined 6.8% YoY to $3.7B, with Etsy-specific GMS down 8.6% YoY.
  • Etsy's profit margins increased as it earned more fee revenue on its sellers, yet it saw a sharp decline in sellers, buyers, and sales per customer.
  • In my view, Etsy has become too focused on extracting income from sellers instead of creating a rich ecosystem of buyers and sellers, exposing it to competition from Amazon Handmade.
  • The current economic trend has promoted greater price sensitivity from customers, which does not bode well, given Etsy charges relatively high fees that increase product prices.

Etsy sign on the building, Brooklyn architecture view from the Brooklyn Bridge, modern cityscape, reportage photography, Brooklyn Heights, NY, USA

Elena Chertovskikh

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) reported Q4 earnings Wednesday morning. The company announced a GAAP EPS of $1.03, beating expectations by $0.09. However, its sales missed expectations, at $852M, up 1.2% year over year but about $9.2M below expectations. Overall gross merchandise sales were $3.7B, down 6.8% yearly, while its Etsy-specific GMS was down

Harrison is a financial analyst who has been writing on Seeking Alpha since 2018 and has closely followed the market for over a decade. He has professional experience in the private equity, real estate, and economic research industry. Harrison also has an academic background in financial econometrics, economic forecasting, and global monetary economics.

