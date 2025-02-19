Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) reported Q4 earnings Wednesday morning. The company announced a GAAP EPS of $1.03, beating expectations by $0.09. However, its sales missed expectations, at $852M, up 1.2% year over year but about $9.2M below expectations. Overall gross merchandise sales were $3.7B, down 6.8% yearly, while its Etsy-specific GMS was down
Etsy: Abysmal Holiday Sales Signal Need For Improved Customer Acquisition
Summary
- Etsy reported a GAAP EPS of $1.03, beating expectations by $0.09, but sales missed at $852M, falling short by $9.2M.
- Gross merchandise sales declined 6.8% YoY to $3.7B, with Etsy-specific GMS down 8.6% YoY.
- Etsy's profit margins increased as it earned more fee revenue on its sellers, yet it saw a sharp decline in sellers, buyers, and sales per customer.
- In my view, Etsy has become too focused on extracting income from sellers instead of creating a rich ecosystem of buyers and sellers, exposing it to competition from Amazon Handmade.
- The current economic trend has promoted greater price sensitivity from customers, which does not bode well, given Etsy charges relatively high fees that increase product prices.
