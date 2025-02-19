Toll Brothers, Inc. (TOL) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call February 19, 2025 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Douglas Yearley - Chief Executive Officer

Marty Connor - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Stephen Kim - Evercore ISI

John Lovallo - UBS

Trevor Allinson - Wolfe Research

Mike Dahl - RBC Capital Markets

Michael Rehaut - JPMorgan

Ivy Zelman - Zelman & Associates

Rafe Jadrosich - Bank of America

Alex Barron - Housing Research Center

Operator

Good morning, and welcome to the Toll Brothers First Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Conference Call. All participants will be in listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] After today’s presentation there will be an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions] The company is planning to end the call at 9:30 when the market opens. [Operator Instructions] And please note, this event is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Mr. Douglas Yearley, CEO. Please go ahead.

Douglas Yearley

Thank you, Chuck. Good morning. Welcome and thank you all for joining us. With me today are Marty Connor, Chief Financial Officer; Rob Parahus, President and Chief Operating Officer; Wendy Marlett, Chief Marketing Officer; and Gregg Ziegler, Senior VP, Treasurer & Head of Investor Relations.

As usual, I caution you that many statements on this call are forward-looking based on assumptions about the economy, world events, housing and financial markets, interest rates, the availability of labor and materials, inflation and many other factors beyond our control that could significantly affect future results. Please read our statement on forward-looking information in our earnings release of last night and on our website to better understand the risks associated with our forward-looking statements.

Last night we reported first quarter deliveries of 1,991 homes at an average price of $925,000 for home sales revenues of $1.84 billion. Our adjusted gross margin was