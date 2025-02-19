Etsy, Inc. (ETSY) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call February 19, 2025 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Deb Wasser - VP of IR

Josh Silverman - CEO

Lanny Baker - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Eric Sheridan - Goldman Sachs

Youssef Squali - Truist Securities

Lee Horowitz - Deutsche Bank

Maria Ripps - Canaccord

Curtis Nagle - BofA Securities

Steven Forbes - Guggenheim

Mark Kelley - Stifel

John Colantuoni - Jefferies

Deb Wasser

Hi, everyone, and welcome to Etsy's Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Earnings Conference Call. I'm Deb Wasser, VP of Investor Relations. Today's prepared remarks have been pre-recorded. Joining me today are Josh Silverman, CEO; and our new CFO, Lanny Baker, who joined us at the start of the year. Once we are finished with the presentation, Josh and Lanny will take questions from our publishing sell-side analysts on video.

Please keep in mind that our remarks today include forward-looking statements related to our financial guidance, our business and our operating results as noted in the slide deck posted to our website for your reference. Our actual results may differ materially. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, some of which are described in today's earnings release and our most recent Form 10-Q and which will be updated in future periodic reports that we file with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements that we make on this call are based on our beliefs and assumptions today and we disclaim any obligation to update them.

Also during the call, we'll present both GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures, which are reconciled to GAAP financial measures in today's earnings press release or slide deck posted on our IR website along with the replay of this call.

With that, I'll turn it over to Josh.

Josh Silverman

Thanks, Deb.

2024 was a challenging year for