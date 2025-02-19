Celanese Corporation (CE) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call February 19, 2025 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Bill Cunningham - Vice President, Investor Relations

Scott Richardson - President and Chief Executive Officer

Chuck Kyrish - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

David Begleiter - Deutsche Bank

Frank Mitsch - Fermium Research

Jeff Zekauskas - JPMorgan

Michael Sison - Wells Fargo

Ghansham Panjabi - Baird

James Cannon - UBS

Vincent Andrews - Morgan Stanley

Arun Viswanathan - RBC Capital Markets

Patrick Cunningham - Citi

Aleksey Yefremov - KeyBanc Capital Markets

Kevin McCarthy - Vertical Research Partners

Hassan Ahmed - Alembic Global

John McNulty - BMO Capital Markets

Laurence Alexander - Jefferies

John Roberts - Mizuho

Salvator Tiano - Bank of America

Operator

Greetings, and welcome to the Celanese Q4 2024 Earnings Call and Webcast. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only-mode. A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

It is now my pleasure to introduce Bill Cunningham, Vice President of Investor Relations. Thank you. You may begin.

Bill Cunningham

Thanks, Darryl. Welcome to the Celanese Corporation fourth quarter 2024 earnings conference call. My name is Bill Cunningham, Vice President of Investor Relations. With me today on the call are Scott Richardson, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Chuck Kyrish, Chief Financial Officer.

Celanese distributed its fourth quarter earnings release via Business Wire and posted prepared comments and a summary presentation of key 2025 actions on our Investor Relations website yesterday afternoon. As a reminder, we'll discuss non-GAAP financial measures today. You can find definitions of these measures as well as reconciliations to the comparable GAAP measures on our website. Today's presentation will also include forward-looking statements. Please review the cautionary language regarding forward-looking statements, which can be found at the end of both the press