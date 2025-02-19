Celanese Corporation (CE) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call February 19, 2025 9:00 AM ET
Company Participants
Bill Cunningham - Vice President, Investor Relations
Scott Richardson - President and Chief Executive Officer
Chuck Kyrish - Chief Financial Officer
Conference Call Participants
David Begleiter - Deutsche Bank
Frank Mitsch - Fermium Research
Jeff Zekauskas - JPMorgan
Michael Sison - Wells Fargo
Ghansham Panjabi - Baird
James Cannon - UBS
Vincent Andrews - Morgan Stanley
Arun Viswanathan - RBC Capital Markets
Patrick Cunningham - Citi
Aleksey Yefremov - KeyBanc Capital Markets
Kevin McCarthy - Vertical Research Partners
Hassan Ahmed - Alembic Global
John McNulty - BMO Capital Markets
Laurence Alexander - Jefferies
John Roberts - Mizuho
Salvator Tiano - Bank of America
Operator
Greetings, and welcome to the Celanese Q4 2024 Earnings Call and Webcast. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only-mode. A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.
It is now my pleasure to introduce Bill Cunningham, Vice President of Investor Relations. Thank you. You may begin.
Bill Cunningham
Thanks, Darryl. Welcome to the Celanese Corporation fourth quarter 2024 earnings conference call. My name is Bill Cunningham, Vice President of Investor Relations. With me today on the call are Scott Richardson, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Chuck Kyrish, Chief Financial Officer.
Celanese distributed its fourth quarter earnings release via Business Wire and posted prepared comments and a summary presentation of key 2025 actions on our Investor Relations website yesterday afternoon. As a reminder, we'll discuss non-GAAP financial measures today. You can find definitions of these measures as well as reconciliations to the comparable GAAP measures on our website. Today's presentation will also include forward-looking statements. Please review the cautionary language regarding forward-looking statements, which can be found at the end of both the press
- Read more current CE analysis and news
- View all earnings call transcripts