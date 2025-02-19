SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (SEDG) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call February 19, 2025 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

J.B. Lowe - Head of IR

Shuki Nir - CEO

Ariel Porat - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Brian Lee - Goldman Sachs

Christine Cho - Barclays

Colin Rusch - Oppenheimer

Mark Strouse - JPMorgan

Andrew Percoco - Morgan Stanley

Philip Shen - Roth Capital Partners

David Benjamin - Mizuho

Chris Dendrinos - RBC Capital Markets

Julien Dumoulin-Smith - Jefferies

Moses Sutton - BNP Paribas

Dylan Nassano - Wolfe Research

Kashy Harrison - Piper Sandler

Ameet Thakkar - BMO Capital Markets

Jeff Osborne - TD Cowen

Jon Windham - UBS

Dimple Gosai - Bank of America

Joseph Osha - Guggenheim Partners

Austin Moeller - Canaccord

Operator

Welcome to the SolarEdge Conference Call for the Fourth Quarter and Year Ended December 31, 2024. This call is being webcast live on the company's website at www.solaredge.com in the Investors section on the Events Calendar page. This call is the sole property and copyright of SolarEdge, with all rights reserved, and any recording, reproduction or transmission of this call without the expressed written consent of SolarEdge is prohibited. You may listen to a webcast replay of this call by visiting the Event Calendar page of the SolarEdge investor website. I would now like to turn the call over to J.B. Lowe, Head of Investor Relations for SolarEdge. Please begin.

J.B. Lowe

Good morning. Thank you for joining us to discuss SolarEdge's operating results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2024, as well as the company's outlook for the first quarter of 2025. With me today are Shuki Nir, Chief Executive Officer; and Ariel Porat, Chief Financial Officer. Shuki will begin with a brief review of the results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2024. Ariel will review the financial results for the fourth quarter, followed by