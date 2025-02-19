SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (SEDG) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call February 19, 2025 8:00 AM ET
Company Participants
J.B. Lowe - Head of IR
Shuki Nir - CEO
Ariel Porat - CFO
Conference Call Participants
Brian Lee - Goldman Sachs
Christine Cho - Barclays
Colin Rusch - Oppenheimer
Mark Strouse - JPMorgan
Andrew Percoco - Morgan Stanley
Philip Shen - Roth Capital Partners
David Benjamin - Mizuho
Chris Dendrinos - RBC Capital Markets
Julien Dumoulin-Smith - Jefferies
Moses Sutton - BNP Paribas
Dylan Nassano - Wolfe Research
Kashy Harrison - Piper Sandler
Ameet Thakkar - BMO Capital Markets
Jeff Osborne - TD Cowen
Jon Windham - UBS
Dimple Gosai - Bank of America
Joseph Osha - Guggenheim Partners
Austin Moeller - Canaccord
Operator
Welcome to the SolarEdge Conference Call for the Fourth Quarter and Year Ended December 31, 2024. This call is being webcast live on the company's website at www.solaredge.com in the Investors section on the Events Calendar page. This call is the sole property and copyright of SolarEdge, with all rights reserved, and any recording, reproduction or transmission of this call without the expressed written consent of SolarEdge is prohibited. You may listen to a webcast replay of this call by visiting the Event Calendar page of the SolarEdge investor website. I would now like to turn the call over to J.B. Lowe, Head of Investor Relations for SolarEdge. Please begin.
J.B. Lowe
Good morning. Thank you for joining us to discuss SolarEdge's operating results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2024, as well as the company's outlook for the first quarter of 2025. With me today are Shuki Nir, Chief Executive Officer; and Ariel Porat, Chief Financial Officer. Shuki will begin with a brief review of the results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2024. Ariel will review the financial results for the fourth quarter, followed by
- Read more current SEDG analysis and news
- View all earnings call transcripts