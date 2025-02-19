Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd (ENLT) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:ENLT) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call February 19, 2025 8:00 AM ET
Company Participants
Yonah Weisz - Director of Investor Relations
Gilad Yavetz - Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder
Adam Pishl - Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, Clenera
Nir Yehuda - Chief Financial Officer
Conference Call Participants
Justin Clare - ROTH Capital Partners
Maheep Mandloi - Mizuho
Michael Fairbanks - JPMorgan
Adiel Hasidim - Bank Leumi
David Paz - Wolfe Research
Operator
Thank you for standing by. And welcome to the Enlight's Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Earnings Conference Call. Please be advised that today’s conference is being recorded.
I would now like to hand the call over to Yonah Weisz, Director of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.
Yonah Weisz
Thank you, Operator. Good morning, everyone and thank you for joining our fourth quarter and full year, 2024, earnings conference call for Enlight Renewable Energy. Before beginning this call, I would like to draw participants' attention to the following: Certain statements made on the call today, including but not limited to statements regarding business strategy and plans, our project portfolio, market opportunity, utility demand and potential growth, discussions with commercial counterparties and financing sources, pricing trends for materials, progress of Company projects, including anticipated timing of related approvals and project completion and anticipated production delays, expected impact from various regulatory developments, completion of development, the potential impact of the current conflicts in Israel on our operations and financial condition and Company actions designed to mitigate such impact, and the Company’s future financial and operational results and guidance, including revenue and adjusted EBITDA, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of U.S. federal securities laws, which reflect management's best judgment based on currently available information.
We reference certain project metrics in this earnings call and additional information
