Sonoco Products Company (SON) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call February 19, 2024 8:30 AM ET
Company Participants
Roger Schrum - Interim Head, Investor Relations and Communications
Howard Coker - President and CEO
Jerry Cheatham - Interim CFO
Rodger Fuller - COO
Conference Call Participants
George Staphos - Bank of America
Bryan Burgmeier - Citi
Matt Roberts - Raymond James
Mark Weintraub - Seaport Research Partners
Mike Roxland - Truist Securities
Richard Carlson - Wells Fargo
Operator
Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Sonoco Fourth Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers' remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]
I'd now like to turn the call over to Roger Schrum, Interim Head of Investor Relations and Communications. You may begin.
Roger Schrum
Thank you, Rob and good morning everyone. Yesterday evening, we issued a news release and posted an investor presentation that reviews Sonoco's fourth quarter and full year results, along with our 2025 guidance. Both are posted on the Investor Relations' section of our website at sonoco.com. A replay of today's conference call will be available on our website and we'll post a transcript later this week.
If you would turn to Slide 2, I would remind you that during today's call, we will discuss a number of forward-looking statements based on current expectations, estimates and projections. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties. Therefore, actual results may differ materially.
Additionally, today's presentation includes the use of non-GAAP financial measures which management believes provides useful information to investors about the company's financial condition and results of operations.
Further information about the company's use of non-GAAP financial measures, including definitions as well as reconciliations to
- Read more current SON analysis and news
- View all earnings call transcripts