BICO Group AB (CLLKF) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

BICO Group AB (OTCPK:CLLKF) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call February 19, 2024 4:00 AM ET

Maria Forss - CEO

Jacob Thordenberg - CFO

Rickard Anderkrans - Handelsbanken

Ulrik Trattner - Carnegie

Maria Forss

Hello and a warm welcome to BICO's Earnings Call, where we will present our Year-End Report for 2024. My name is Maria Forss and I'm the President and CEO of BICO. And I will together with our CFO, Jacob Thordenberg, present this report.

Today's agenda is divided into five sections before the Q&A session. We will begin to summarize the fourth quarter and we'll further comment on the market development. Then we will focus on BICO Group's performance for the fourth quarter as well as the financial year 2024. This will be followed by a presentation of our three business areas performance. We will also present the development of our strategic priorities and comment upon the outcome of our financial targets.

These five sections will be in listen-only mode. After the presentation, we invite you to our Q&A where the earnings call host will be back with further instructions.

I will begin to summarize the final quarter of 2024, where we generated sales on par with the corresponding quarter last year. 2024 was a year of transition. We successfully dealt with some key issues from previous years. Our updated strategy was presented during our Capital Markets Day, focusing on opportunities in Lab Automation and integrated workflows, which our product portfolio uniquely addresses. We further strengthened the executive management team with several goals and further drove operational excellence and internal restructurings.

And while doing all this, we achieved a revenue performance on par or even better than our Life Science peers, despite a continuing difficult and uncertain market environment.

And thanks to less