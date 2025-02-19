Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC) Citi's 2025 Global Industrial Tech and Mobility Conference (Transcript)

Call Start: 09:40 January 1, 0000 10:22 AM ET

Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC)

Citi's 2025 Global Industrial Tech and Mobility Conference Call

February 19, 2025 09:40 ET

Company Participants

Kathy Warden - Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Jason Gursky - Citi

Jason Gursky

Good morning, everybody. If you haven’t been here this morning already, welcome back to Day 2 of the Citi Industrials Conference. I have the pleasure this morning of welcoming to the stage, Kathy Warden, the CEO of Northrop Grumman. Kathy, I know you wanted to keep your lawyers happy by doing the Safe Harbor and maybe some initial opening remarks. So the floor is yours.

Kathy Warden

Thank you, Jason. It’s great to be back with you and hello, everyone. I am likely to make forward-looking statements this morning. So I remind you that those statements come with uncertainties and risks, and I’d point you to our SEC filings, which you can find on our website for more information about those uncertainties and risks.

Now let’s talk about some more interesting things. So I really wanted to focus on the fact that over the next couple of weeks in Washington, we expect the administration and the Congress to spend time talking about national security priorities and deciding what the appropriate level of defense spending is on a go-forward basis. And when I look at the stage that is set for those discussions, there are really 3 things that are consistent with what we have seen in the last several years and in the first Trump administration. First, we see an environment where the threat is complex, challenging and elevated. Second, we see an administration that is asking our allies to increase their spending on defense and protection of their sovereign territories and an expectation that the U.S. would do the same. And finally, we see an environment where