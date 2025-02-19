Genworth Financial, Inc. (GNW) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Call Start: 09:00 January 1, 0000 9:33 AM ET

Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call

February 19, 2024, 09:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Brian Johnson - SVP, Financial Planning and Analysis

Thomas McInerney - President and CEO

Jerome Upton - CFO

Samir Shah - CEO, CareScout Services

Conference Call Participants

Ryan Krueger - KBW

Brian Johnson

Thank you and good morning. Welcome to Genworth's fourth quarter 2024 earnings call. The slide presentation that accompanies this call is available on the Investor Relations' section of the Genworth website, investor.genworth.com. Our earnings release and financial supplement can also be found there, and we encourage you to review these materials.

Speaking today will be Tom McInerney, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Jerome Upton, Chief Financial Officer. Following our prepared remarks, we will open the call up for a question-and-answer period. In addition to our speakers, Jamala Arland, President and CEO of our U.S. Life Insurance business; and Kelly Saltzgaber, Chief Investment Officer, Samir Shah, CEO of CareScout Services, will be available to take your questions.

