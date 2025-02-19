PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) Consumer Analyst Group of New York Conference (CAGNY) 2025 (Transcript)

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Consumer Analyst Group of New York Conference (CAGNY) 2025 February 19, 2025 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Ramon Laguarta - Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

Jamie Caulfield - Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Dara Mohsenian - Morgan Stanley

Andrea Teixeira - JPMorgan

Robert Ottenstein - Evercore ISI

Unidentified Company Representative

All right. We can make our way back in for the next presentation from Pepsi. And maybe just before we get started, hopefully, you all saw that Pepsi has set up some display with both beverages and snacks, actually, I just grab the Mountain Dew. But I want to thank Pepsi for providing a subsidence today.

So it's a real pleasure to introduce PepsiCo. It's one of the world's largest convenience food and beverage companies, over $90 billion of revenue, $15 billion of operating profit, a force, right, in both the snack and beverage business globally.

Joining us today are our Chairman and CEO, Ramon Laguarta; and EVP and CFO, Jamie Caulfield. Together, I don't want to call you old men, but together, they've got 60 years of experience at Pepsi. And importantly, they've both been operators. So really a wide range of experience across the company. Since Ramon took over in 2018, he really focused on re-accelerating growth, the idea being you got to generate the top-line to generate the bottom-line. And since then, revenues are up 40%; earnings, EPS is up over 50% on a currency-neutral basis. So that flywheel has definitely worked against what's been a really dynamic marketplace.

So with that, I'm going to turn it over to Ramon to get us started and hear what's the latest at Pepsi.

Ramon Laguarta

Thank you. Good morning, everybody. Thank you, Brian, for their warm hospitality. It's great to be back at CAGNY in the new -- is