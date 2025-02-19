ALK-Abelló A/S (AKBLF) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

ALK-Abelló A/S (OTCPK:AKBLF) Q4 2024 Results Conference Call February 19, 2025 7:30 AM ET

Per Plotnikof - Head of IR

Peter Halling - CEO

Claus Solje - CFO

Thomas Bowers - SEB

Benjamin Jackson - Jefferies

Jesper Ilsoe - Carnegie Investment

Sushila Hernandez - Van Lanschot Kempen

Operator

Hello, everyone and welcome to this Presentation of ALK's Full Year Results and the Outlook for '25, and thank you all for joining us. Let's turn to Slide number 2 with an introduction to the agenda and the speakers. My name is Per Plotnikof, I'm Head of Investor Relations. And with me today are CEO, Peter Halling; and CFO, Claus Steensen Solje.

We'll first be sharing highlights from Q4 in the full year and then we'll take a closer look at the market product trends, as well as the financials. We'll also provide an update on the allergy plus strategy before we present the outlook. As usual, we will end the presentation with a Q&A session.

And to get us started, I'll hand you over to Peter in Slide number 3 for the Q4 and full year highlights. Please go ahead, Peter.

Peter Halling

Thank you, Per, and thank you all for joining this call.

First a few highlights from Q4. Results were as expected and in line with the full year outlooks. Revenue grew by 11% to DKK1.5 billion. Europe continues to perform very well and deliver double digit sales growth across all product lines. European tablet sales increased by 32% as we further solidified market momentum. We estimate that that number of new patients coming in were basically attributed to starting the tablet treatment in '24. '24 initiation season exceeded last year's number by more than 10%. This should give us some comfort for the growth prospects in '25, although too early to conclude since the initiation