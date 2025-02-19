Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call February 19, 2025 11:00 AM ET

Simos Spyrou - Co-Chief Financial Officer

Nicos Rescos - Chief Operating Officer

Charis Plakantonaki - Chief Strategy Officer

Petros Pappas - Chief Executive Officer

Hamish Norton - President

Christos Begleris - Co-Chief Financial Officer

Chris Robertson - Deutsche Bank

Omar Nokta - Jefferies

Clement Mullins - Value Investors

We have with us. Mr. Petros Pappas, Chief Executive Officer; Mr. Hamish Norton, President; Mr. Simos Spyrou and Mr. Christos Begleris, Co-Chief Financial Officers; Mr. Nicos Rescos, Chief Operating Officer; and Mrs. Charis Plakantonaki, Chief Strategy Officer of the company.

Simos Spyrou

Thank you, Operator. I am Simos Spyrou, Co-Chief Financial Officer of Star Bulk Carriers, and I would like to welcome you to our conference call regarding our financial results for the fourth quarter of 2024. Before we begin, I kindly ask you to take a moment to read the safe harbor statement on Slide number 2 of our presentation.

In today's presentation, we will go through our Q4 results, Stark Bulk's investment proposition, actions taken to create value for our shareholders, cash evolution during the quarter, an update on the Eagle Bulk integration, vessel operations, fleet update, the latest on the ESG front, and our views on the industry fundamentals before opening up for questions.