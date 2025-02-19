Enpro Inc. (NPO) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call February 19, 2025 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

James Gentile - Vice President of Investor Relations

Eric Vaillancourt - President & Chief Executive Officer

Joe Bruderek - Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Jeff Hammond - KeyBanc Capital Markets

Steve Ferazani - Sidoti & Company

Isaac Sellhausen - Oppenheimer & Co.

Operator

Greetings and welcome to the EnPro Q4 and Full Year 2024 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

It's now my pleasure to turn the call over to James Gentile, Vice President, Investor Relations. Please go ahead, James.

James Gentile

Thanks, Kevin and good morning, everyone. Welcome to EnPro's fourth quarter and full year 2024 earnings conference call. I will remind you that our call is being webcast at enpro.com, where you can find the presentation that accompanies this call. With me today is Eric Vaillancourt, our President and Chief Executive Officer; and Joe Bruderek, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

During today's call, we will reference a number of non-GAAP financial measures. Tables reconciling the historical non-GAAP measures to the comparable GAAP measures are included in the appendix to the presentation materials. Also a friendly reminder that we will be making statements on this call that are not historical facts and that are considered forward-looking in nature. These statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including those described in our filings with the SEC, including our most recent Form 10-K. Also note that during this call, we will be providing full year 2025 guidance which excludes unforeseen impacts from these risks and uncertainties. We do not undertake any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.