BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (BRSP) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call February 19, 2025 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

David Palame - General Counsel

Michael J. Mazzei - Chief Executive Officer

Andrew E. Witt - President and Chief Operating Officer

Frank V. Saracino - Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer and Executive Vice President

Conference Call Participants

Steve Delaney - Citizens Bank

Jason Weaver - Jones Trading

Tom Catherwood - BTIG

Randy Binner - B. Riley

Gaurav Mehta - Alliance Global Partners

Operator

Good day, and welcome to the BrightSpire Capital Inc. Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2024 Earnings Call. All participants will be in a listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] After today’s presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions] Please note that this event is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to David Palame, General Counsel. Please go ahead.

David Palame

Good morning, and welcome to BrightSpire Capital’s fourth quarter and full-year 2024 earnings conference call. We will refer to BrightSpire Capital as BrightSpire BRSP or the Company throughout this call.

Speaking on the call today are the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, Mike Mazzei; President and Chief Operating Officer, Andy Witt; and Chief Financial Officer, Frank Saracino.

Before I hand the call over, please note that on this call, certain information presented contains forward-looking statements. These statements, which are based on management’s current expectations, are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. Potential risks and uncertainties could cause the Company’s business and financial results to differ materially.

For a discussion of risks that could affect results, please see the Risk Factor section of our most recent 10-K and other risk factors and forward-looking statements in the Company’s current and periodic reports filed with the SEC from time-to-time. All information discussed on this call is as of today, February 19, 2025, and the