Société BIC SA (BICEY) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Société BIC SA (OTCPK:BICEY) Q4 2024 Results Conference Call February 19, 2025 2:30 AM ET

Brice Paris - IR

Gonzalve Bich - CEO

Chad Spooner - CFO

Kate Rusanova - UBS

Geoffrey d'Halluin - BNP Paribas Exane

Marie-Line Fort - Bernstein

Good day, and welcome to BIC's Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Results Conference Call.

Brice Paris

Good morning, and welcome to BIC's Full Year 2024 Results Call. I'm Brice Paris, Head of Investor Relations. We are in Clichy today with Gonzalve Bich, our CEO; and Chad Spooner, our CFO. This call is being recorded, and a replay will be available on our website with the presentation and press release. We'll start with the results presentation followed by a Q&A session.

First, please take the time to read the disclaimer at the beginning of the presentation. With that, I give the floor to Gonzalve.

Gonzalve Bich

Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us today to present our 2024 results. It is a pleasure to be with you. Before Chad and I comment on our financial and operational performance, I want to take a step back to reflect on the remarkable progress BIC has made. We're now 80% of the way through our 5-year Horizon journey and I'm extremely proud of our accomplishments, particularly the fact that we delivered an average annual growth rate of more than 5% over the period, in line with our mid-single-digit growth ambition.

As I reflect on this today, 3 important takeaways come to mind. We stood resilient in the face of a volatile macroeconomic environment. We've driven operational excellence, delivering on our Horizon targets 1 year ahead of schedule, and we paved our