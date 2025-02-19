Travel + Leisure Co. (TNL) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call February 19, 2025 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Michael Brown - President and Chief Executive Officer

Mike Hug - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Dany Asad - Bank of America

Chris Woronka - Deutsche Bank

David Katz - Jefferies

Patrick Scholes - Truist Securities

Lizzie Dove - Goldman Sachs Asset Management

Stephen Grambling - Morgan Stanley

Ben Chaiken - Mizuho Securities

Brandt Montour - Barclays

Operator

Greetings, and welcome to the TNL Fourth Quarter 2024 Earnings Call. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Mike Hug, the CFO. Thank you. You may begin.

Mike Hug

Thank you, Sumali, and good morning to everyone. Before we begin, we would like to remind you that our discussion today will include forward-looking statements. Actual results could differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements, and the forward-looking statements made today are effective only as of today.

We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise these statements. The factors that could cause actual results to differ are discussed in our SEC filings and in our earnings press release accompanying this earnings call. And you can find a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures discussed in today's call in the earnings press release available on our website at travelandleisureco.com/investors.

This morning, Michael Brown, our President and Chief Executive Officer will provide an overview of our fourth quarter and full-year results and outlook, and I will then provide greater detail on the quarter, our balance sheet and outlook for 2025. Following our prepared remarks, we will open up the call for questions.

With that, I'm pleased to turn the call over to Michael Brown.

Michael Brown

Good morning, and thank you for