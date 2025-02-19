Bel Fuse Inc. (BELFB) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call February 19, 2025 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Jean Marie Young – Managing Director-Three Part Advisors

Dan Bernstein – President and Chief Executive Officer

Farouq Tuweiq – Chief Financial Officer

Lynn Hutkin – Vice President of Financial Reporting and Investor Relations

Conference Call Participants

Christopher Glynn – Oppenheimer

Bobby Brooks – Northland Capital Markets

James Ricchiuti – Needham & Co.

Theodore O’Neill – Litchfield Hills Research

Hendi Susanto – Gabelli Funds

Operator

Good morning, and welcome to Bel Fuse Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Earnings Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A brief question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this call is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the call over to Jean Marie Young of Three Part Advisors. Please go ahead, Jean.

Jean Marie Young

Thank you, and good morning, everyone. Before we begin, I’d like to remind everyone that during today’s conference call, we will make statements relating to our business that will be considered forward-looking statements under federal securities laws, such as statements regarding the company’s expected operating and financial performance for future periods, including guidance for future periods in 2025. These statements are based on the company’s current expectations and reflect the company’s views only as of today and should not be considered representative of the company’s views as of any subsequent date. The company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements or outlook. Actual results for future periods may differ materially from those projected by these forward-looking statements due to a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors.

These material risks are summarized in the press release that we issued after market closed yesterday. Additional information about the material risks and other