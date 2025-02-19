XP Inc. (NASDAQ:XP) reported Q4 2024 earnings, with growth in line with the broader Brazilian financial market. The company is closely resembling a bank operation, with more focus on advisory and financial planning as
XP: Like A Bank But Conserves Optionality To Equities, It Is An Opportunity
Summary
- XP Inc.'s Q4 2024 earnings show growth aligned with Brazil's financial market, driven by banking activities rather than equity trading due to high interest rates.
- XP trades at a P/E of 10x, higher than peers like Santander and Bradesco, but is well-positioned for a potential recovery in Brazilian equities.
- XP's strategy focuses on personalized advisory services, adding more advisors and segmenting clients to differentiate from traditional banks.
- Despite mixed results and competition, XP is a Buy due to its potential for margin expansion and growth if Brazilian interest rates decline.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of XP either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.