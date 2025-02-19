BAE Systems plc (BAESY) 2024 Full Year Results Earnings Call Transcript

BAE Systems plc (OTCPK:BAESY) 2024 Full Year Results Earnings Conference Call February 19, 2025 4:00 AM ET

Charles Woodburn

Hello, everyone, and thank you for joining us this morning. I'm incredibly proud of the results we're reporting today and of the contributions our people have made to achieve another year of strong financial and operational performance as we continue to support our customers around the world. There are three areas I'd like to focus on today: first, our 2024 financial performance, where we produced strong top line and earnings growth with better-than-expected cash flow and order intake; second, the steps we've taken to continue shaping our portfolio to higher growth, technology-focused and strategically important domains such as space, drones, counter-drones and electronic warfare; and third, confidence in our outlook, which is driven by our record backlog, reflecting the sustainability of our value compounding business model.

Taking a look at the broader backdrop, defense spending globally has continued to strengthen since this time last year, reflecting the elevated threat environment. Our programs and technologies across the group, including our electronic warfare and space capabilities, precision strike and tactical systems, AI, AUKUS and the Global Combat Air Programme, or GCAP, are delivering for our customers today and helping shape the future of defense capabilities. At the same time, we are improving the efficiency and agility of our own operations to succeed in an environment in which many of our government customers are seeking greater efficiency and affordability.