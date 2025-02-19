Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (CRL) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Q4 2024 Earnings Call February 19, 2025 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Todd Spencer - Vice President, Investor Relations

Jim Foster - Chair, President and Chief Executive Officer

Flavia Pease - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Elizabeth Anderson - Evercore

Matt Sykes - Goldman Sachs

Tejas Savant - Morgan Stanley

Dave Windley - Jefferies

Ann Hynes - Mizuho

Justin Bowers - Deutsche Bank

Lucas Romanski - TD Cowen

Michael Ryskin - Bank of America

Max Smock - William Blair

Jacob Johnson - Stephens

Patrick Donnelly - Citi

Casey Woodring - JPMorgan

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Charles River Laboratories Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Earnings Conference Call. This call is being recorded. [Operator Instructions] I would now like to turn the conference over to our host, Todd Spencer, Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead, sir.

Todd Spencer

Good morning, and welcome to Charles River Laboratories fourth quarter and full year 2024 earnings and 2025 guidance conference call and webcast. This morning, I am joined by Jim Foster, Chair, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Flavia Pease, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. They will comment on our results for the fourth quarter of ‘24 as well as our financial guidance for 2025. Following the presentation, they will respond to questions. There is a slide presentation associated with today’s remarks, which is posted on the Investor Relations section of our website at ir.criver.com. A webcast replay of this call will be available beginning approximately 2 hours after the call today and can also be accessed on our Investor Relations website. The replay will be available through next quarter’s conference call.

I’d like to remind you of our Safe