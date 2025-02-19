HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft (HOCFF) Full Year 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft (OTCPK:HOCFF) Full Year 2024 Earnings Conference Call February 19, 2025 9:30 AM ET

Mike Pinkney – Head-Capital Markets Strategy

Juan Santamaría – Chief Executive Officer

Mike Pinkney

Good afternoon to everyone, and thank you for joining this HOCHTIEF 2024 Results Call. I'm Mike Pinkney, Head of Capital Markets Strategy, and I'm here with our CEO, Juan Santamaría; and our CFO, Peter Sassenfeld; as well as our Head of IR, Tobias Loskamp, and other colleagues from the senior management team of HOCHTIEF. We're looking forward to taking your questions. But to kick off, our CEO will run us through the details of this strong set of numbers and provide you with an update on our group strategy. Juan, all yours.

Juan Santamaría

Thank you, Mike and the team, and welcome to everyone joining us for this results call. Our growth strategy has delivered a very successful 2024 HOCHTIEF and will drive further growth in 2025 and beyond. We have consolidated leading positions in our strategic markets, where growth is being driven by an unprecedented ramp-up in infrastructure investments by our public and private clients. We're deploying our geographic footprint to access this growth in all our regions, and we're expanding our presence in the value chains of these markets to enhance growth. This growth trajectory is supported by a solid balance sheet, a strong order book and a strongly cash generative business.

Turning to the numbers. The group delivered substantially higher sales and profits backed by another strong performance in cash flow generation. Group sales increased by 20% to €33.3 billion in nominal terms, accompanied by solid operating margins. Adjusting for