Arista Networks Q4: Growth From Microsoft And Meta CAPEX Spending

Hunter Wolf Research
2.49K Followers
(6min)

Summary

  • I reiterate a “Strong Buy” on Arista Networks Inc, driven by their expansion into Etherlink AI and security network markets, with a target price of $125 per share.
  • Arista's 25.3% revenue growth and 21.9% adjusted operating profit growth are bolstered by Microsoft and Meta's increasing CAPEX spending, significant growth catalysts.
  • Arista's SaaS-based network services and software now represent 17% of total revenue, reducing growth volatility and expanding margins.
  • Key risks include customer concentration with Microsoft and Meta, and potential margin pressure from tariffs on China, requiring supply chain optimization.

Arista Networks (previously Arastra) headquarters located in Silicon Valley

Sundry Photography

I reiterate a “Strong Buy” rating on Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) in July 2024, highlighting their business expansion into Etherlink AI and security network markets. Arista Networks delivered 25.3% revenue growth and 21.9% adjusted operating profit growth in

This article was written by

Hunter Wolf Research
2.49K Followers
More than 15 years of professional investment experience in global equities across all sectors. My investment style is fundamental, bottom-up, long-term, and quality growth-oriented. I am seeking companies specializing in niche markets, with strong growth potential, a solid management team, a sound capital allocation policy, and, most importantly, reasonable valuation. I do not chase quarterly results, nor do I follow the herd mentality. I do not use short-term stock performance as the measure of a company's quality. I am targeting to achieve a 15% annual return in my portfolio. I typically construct my portfolio with 15-20 stocks, focusing on diversification of holdings, risk management, macro-driven sector weights, and disciplined trading and valuations as key factors.Disclosure: Lighting Rock and I are working in the same investment team. I am writing here independently.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ANET either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About ANET Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ANET

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ANET
--
ANET:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News