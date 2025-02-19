Arista Networks Q4: Growth From Microsoft And Meta CAPEX Spending
Summary
- I reiterate a “Strong Buy” on Arista Networks Inc, driven by their expansion into Etherlink AI and security network markets, with a target price of $125 per share.
- Arista's 25.3% revenue growth and 21.9% adjusted operating profit growth are bolstered by Microsoft and Meta's increasing CAPEX spending, significant growth catalysts.
- Arista's SaaS-based network services and software now represent 17% of total revenue, reducing growth volatility and expanding margins.
- Key risks include customer concentration with Microsoft and Meta, and potential margin pressure from tariffs on China, requiring supply chain optimization.
