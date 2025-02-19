Good news has continued at EOS Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) which has risen 87% from my earlier article "A Gridscale Battery In A Trillion Dollar Market" September 29, 2024. EOS manufactures a grid scale
Eos Energy Enterprises: Gridscale Batteries Will Benefit From FERC Rule Making
Summary
- Microsoft plans to invest $1.6 billion to restart the second unit at Three Mile Island by 2028, indicating its thirst for low carbon energy to fuel its AI business.
- Amazon is contributing $500 million towards Small Modular Reactors by 2039, showcasing its commitment to future technological advancements.
- Alphabet is part of a $20 billion investment initiative, highlighting its significant financial involvement in energy projects.
- These substantial investments in energy by AI tech giants will be a key part of EOSE realizing part of its significant Total Addressable Market.
- Grid scale batteries are one of the quickest and cheapest methods of obtaining more power for AI data centers.
