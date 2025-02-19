Hudbay Minerals, Inc. (HBM) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Hudbay Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:HBM) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call February 19, 2025 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Candace Brûlé - VP, IR

Peter Kukielski - President & CEO

Eugene Lei - CFO

Andre Lauzon - COO

Conference Call Participants

Orest Wowkodaw - Scotiabank

Lawson Winder - Bank of America Securities

Dalton Baretto - Canaccord Genuity

Anita Soni - CIBC World Markets.

Farooq Hamed - Raymond James

Pierre Vaillancourt - Haywood Securities

Stefan Ioannou - Cormark Securities

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Hudbay Minerals, Inc. Fourth Quarter 2024 Results Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in listen-only mode. Following the presentation, we will conduct a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]. I would like to remind everyone this conference call is being recorded today, February 19, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

I would now turn the conference over to Candace Brûlé, Vice President, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Candace Brûlé

Thank you, Operator. Good morning, and welcome to Hudbay's 2024 fourth quarter results conference call. Hudbay's financial results were issued this morning and are available on our website at www.hudbay.com. A corresponding PowerPoint presentation is available on the Investor Events section of our website, and we encourage you to refer to it during this call.

Our presenter today is Peter Kukielski, Hudbay's President and Chief Executive Officer. Accompanying Peter for the Q&A portion of the call will be Eugene Lei, our Chief Financial Officer; and Andre Lauzon, our Chief Operating Officer.

Please note that comments made on today's call may contain forward-looking information, and this information, by its nature, is subject to risks and uncertainties, and as such, actual results may differ materially from the views expressed today.

For further information on these risks and uncertainties, please consult the company's relevant filings