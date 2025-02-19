Clarivate Plc (CLVT) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call February 19, 2025 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Mark Donohue - VP of IR

Matti Shem Tov - CEO

Jonathan Collins - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Manav Patnaik - Barclays

Andrew Nicholas - William Blair

George Tong - Goldman Sachs

Owen Lau - Oppenheimer

Shlomo Rosenbaum - Stifel

Surinder Thind - Jefferies

Peter Christiansen - Citi

Ashish Sabadra - RBC Capital Markets

Operator

Thank you for standing by. My name is Kate, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Clarivate Q4 and Full Year 2024 Earnings Conference Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers’ remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] I would now like to turn the call over to Mark Donohue, VP of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Mark Donohue

Thank you, and good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us for the Clarivate fourth quarter and full year 2024 earnings conference call. As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded and webcast and is copyrighted property of Clarivate. Any rebroadcast of this information in whole or in part without prior written consent of Clarivate is prohibited, and the accompanying earnings call presentation is available on the Investor Relations section of the company's website.

During our call, we may make certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the business or developments in Clarivate's industry to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance, achievements or developments expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Information about the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results or