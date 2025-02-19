CVR Energy, Inc. (CVI) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) Q4 2024 Results Conference Call February 19, 2025 1:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Richard Roberts - Financial Planning & Analysis & Investor Relations

Dave Lamp - Chief Executive Officer

Dane Neumann - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Manav Gupta - UBS

Adam Wijaya - Goldman Sachs

John Royall - JPMorgan

Matthew Blair - Tudor Pickering

Operator

Greetings, and welcome to the CVR Energy Fourth Quarter 2024 Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A brief question and answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Richard Roberts, Vice President of Financial Planning and Analysis and Investor Relations. Thank you, sir. You may begin.

Richard Roberts

Thank you, Christine. Good afternoon, everyone. We very much appreciate you joining us this afternoon for our CVR Energy fourth quarter 2024 earnings call. With me today are Dave Lamp, our Chief Executive Officer; Dane Neumann, our Chief Financial Officer and other members of management.

Prior to discussing our 2024 fourth quarter and full year results, let me remind you that this conference call may contain forward-looking statements as that term is defined under federal securities laws. For this purpose, any statements made during this call that are not statements of historical facts may be deemed to be forward looking statements.

You are cautioned that these statements may be affected by important factors set forth in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and in our latest earnings release. As a result, actual operations or results may differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements.

We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or