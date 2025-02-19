Select Water Solutions, Inc. (WTTR) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call February 19, 2025 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Garrett Williams - Vice President, Corporate Finance and Investor Relations

John Schmitz - Founder, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer

Chris George - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Michael Skarke - Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer

Mike Lyons - Executive Vice President and Chief Strategy and Technology Officer

Conference Call Participants

Jim Rollyson - Raymond James

Bobby Brooks - Northland Capital Markets

Jeff Robertson - Water Tower Research

John Daniel - Daniel Energy

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, good morning. And welcome to the Select Water Solutions Fourth Quarter and Year End 2024 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A brief question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation [Operator Instructions]. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Garrett Williams, Vice President, Corporate Finance and Investor Relations at Select Water Solutions. Please go ahead.

Garrett Williams

Thank you, operator. And good morning, everyone. We appreciate you joining us for Select Water Solutions conference call and webcast to review our financial and operational results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2024. With me today are John Schmitz, our Founder, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer; Chris George, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; Michael Skarke, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer; and Mike Lyons, Executive Vice President and Chief Strategy and Technology Officer. Before I turn the call over to John, I have a few housekeeping items to cover. A replay of today's call will be available by webcast and accessible from our Web site at selectwater.com. There will also be a recorded telephonic replay available until March 5, 2025. The access information for this replay was also included in yesterday's earnings release. Please note that the information reported on this