10 Ideal 'Safer' January Dividend Buys, Out Of 40 Choices From Readers

Fredrik Arnold
Investing Group Leader
Summary

  • Before January 31, 2025, my REaders mentioned 40 equities in their comments on my articles. Some bad-news investments (ROgues) mixed with (mostly) FAvorites. Thus, readers spoke-up about the ReFa/Ro.
  • Ten analyst-target-estimated TOP-NET-GAIN ReFa/Ro: CAG, VZ, DOW, PFE, MRK GOGL, PK, PBR FRO, and TRMD averaged 40.36% net gains from reader data collected 2/17/25.
  • Ten analysts target-augured January TOP-PRICE-UPSIDE reader faves & rogues (ReFa/Ro) were: CAG, VZ, PBR, DOW, PFE, GOGL, TRMD, PK, MRK, & FRO, boasting a 27.91% average target price upside estimate.
  • By YIELD, these ReFa/Ro made the top-ten: MO; FRO; FSK; GOGL; APR; CCIF; IVR; PK; TRMD; PBR. They averaged 17.29% annual-yield. Four stocks made all-three-lists: TRMD; PK; GOGL; FRO.
  • $5k invested in the lowest-priced five of these top-yield ReFa/Ro dividend dogs showed 11.39% more net-gain than from $5k invested in all ten. Little (lower-priced) ReFa/Ro dogs out-ran this pack by over one and one-eighth lengths in January. Of the 40 mentioned, 14 qualified as “safe,” as their cash flow yield exceeded dividend yields. And 10 of the “safe” were also “ideal” with dividends (from $1k invested) exceeding their single-share prices.
dog reading books

damedeeso/iStock via Getty Images

Reader Selections

Since May 2017, any dividend-paying stock mentioned in a message, e-mail, or comment to the author has been fair game for a reader favorite listing in this series of articles. Thus, It is possible that only rogues and

