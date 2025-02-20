The Health Care sector has been the worst of the 11 S&P 500 areas in the past 12 months, but we've seen some periods of modest relative strength in the last three months. Moreover, among small caps, Health Care is actually the best
UnitedHealth Group: Mid-Teens EPS Growth Trumps The Risks
Summary
- Despite recent struggles, I maintain a buy rating on UnitedHealth Group due to its compelling valuation and strong revenue and earnings forecasts.
- UNH's Q4 results showed mixed performance, with a beat on EPS but a miss on the Medical Loss Ratio, impacting investor sentiment.
- Key risks include higher MLRs, policy uncertainties, and cybersecurity challenges, but strong free cash flow yield and bullish seasonality trends offer optimism.
- Technically, UNH is approaching long-term support levels, making it an attractive entry point ahead of a historically strong seasonal period.
