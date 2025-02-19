Cryptocurrencies: Bitcoin Inches Down To 5-Week Low
Summary
- Bitcoin's closing price edged lower, settling just above $95,500 - its lowest level in over five weeks. BTC remains up ~1% year to date, but is now ~10% below its record high.
- Ether's closing price ticked higher this week, but ETH remains down ~20% year to date and ~45% below its all-time high.
- XRP surged during the last few months of 2024 and the during the first month of 2025. However, it pulled back in February and is now up only ~10% year to date.
