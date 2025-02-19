Cryptocurrencies: Bitcoin Inches Down To 5-Week Low

Summary

  • Bitcoin's closing price edged lower, settling just above $95,500 - its lowest level in over five weeks. BTC remains up ~1% year to date, but is now ~10% below its record high.
  • Ether's closing price ticked higher this week, but ETH remains down ~20% year to date and ~45% below its all-time high.
  • XRP surged during the last few months of 2024 and the during the first month of 2025. However, it pulled back in February and is now up only ~10% year to date.

Gold coins of ethereum and bitcoin on a wooden surface, close-up - Ukraine, Izmail, 17.03.2022

Oleksandr Shatyrov

By Jennifer Nash

