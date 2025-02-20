Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (LOPE) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call February 19, 2025 4:30 PM ET

Daniel Bachus - Chief Financial Officer

Brian Mueller - Chief Executive Officer, President and Director

Jeff Meuler - Baird

Jeff Silber - BMO Capital Markets

Alex Paris - Barrington Research

Joining me on today's call is our Chairman and CEO, Brian Mueller. Please note that many of our comments today will contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Various factors could cause our actual results to be materially different from any future results expressed or implied by such statements.

These factors are discussed in our SEC filings, including our annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K. We undertake no obligation to provide updates with regard to the forward-looking statements made during this call, and we recommend that all investors review these reports thoroughly before taking a financial position in GCE.

Brian Mueller

Good afternoon and thank you for joining Grand Canyon Education's fourth quarter 2024 conference call. GCE had another solid quarter producing online enrollment growth of 7.1% in hybrid growth excluding the closed site and those in teach-out of 14.9%. We also continued to produce strong retention rates while at the same time investing heavily