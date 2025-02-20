Bumble: Leadership Instability And Revenue Declines
Summary
- Bumble faces significant challenges with declining paid users and revenue, exacerbated by industry-wide struggles and strategic missteps.
- Leadership changes, including the return of founder Whitney Wolfe Herd, signal deep-rooted issues that are not easily fixable.
- The company is signaling a further deceleration in revenue declines in Q1, widening the competitive rift between Bumble and the current industry growth leader, Hinge.
- Though trading cheaply at ~4x forward adjusted EBITDA, Bumble is a value trap as its user base erodes.
