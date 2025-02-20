Toast, Inc. (TOST) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call February 19, 2025 5:00 PM ET
Company Participants
Michael Senno - Senior Vice President, Finance
Aman Narang - Chief Executive Officer & Co-Founder
Elena Gomez - Chief Financial Officer
Conference Call Participants
Will Nance - Goldman Sachs
Joshua Baer - Morgan Stanley
David Hynes - Canaccord Genuity
Timothy Chiodo - UBS
Dan Dolev - Mizuho
Samad Samana - Jefferies
Harshita Rawat - Bernstein
Bryan Keane - Deutsche Bank
Operator
Good afternoon. My name is Sarah, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to Toast's Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Earnings Conference Call. Today's call will be 45 minutes.
I'll now turn the call over to Michael Senno, Senior Vice President of Finance. You may begin your conference.
Michael Senno
Thank you, Sarah. Welcome to Toast's earnings conference call for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024.
On today's call our CEO and Co-founder, Aman Narang, and CFO, Elena Gomez, will open with prepared remarks, which will be followed by our Q&A session.
Before we start, I'd like to draw your attention to the Safe Harbor statement included in today's press release. During this call, we'll make statements related to our business that may be considered forward looking within the meaning of the Securities Act and the Exchange Act. All statements other than statements of historical facts are forward-looking statements, including those regarding management's expectations of future financial and operational performance and operational expenditures, location growth, future profitability and margin outlook, business and investment strategy, expected growth, and business outlook, including our financial guidance for the first quarter and full year 2025.
Forward-looking statements reflect our views only as of today, and except as required by law, we undertake no obligation
- Read more current TOST analysis and news
- View all earnings call transcripts