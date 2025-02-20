Vimeo, Inc. (VMEO) Q4 2024 Earnings Live Q&A Call Transcript

Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO) Q4 2024 Earnings Live Q&A Conference Call February 19, 2025 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Gillian Munson – Chief Financial Officer

Philip Moyer – Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Tom Champion – Piper Sandler

Bill Kerr – TD Cowen

Youssef Squali – Truist

Gillian Munson

Hello, and welcome to our Q4 earnings call. We are very proud of what our team delivered in 2024 and are happy to be here to answer your questions. We’re even more excited to talk to you about our future, including our plans for 2025 and our view