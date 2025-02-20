CLSE: Long/Short Fund Ideal For Today's Macro Set-Up (Rating Upgrade)
Summary
- CLSE's long-short strategy minimizes volatility and provides consistent alpha, outperforming SPY and IWV with a high Sharpe ratio and significant alpha.
- The fund's long exposure is 116%, short exposure is -52%, focusing on low P/E, fundamentally sound equities while shorting high P/E, speculative names.
- CLSE has demonstrated resilience during market downturns, with shallow drawdowns and strong performance in bull markets, making it superior to SPY and IWV.
- With current market valuations stretched, rotating into CLSE offers better risk-adjusted returns, leveraging its smart risk management and alpha generation capabilities.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.