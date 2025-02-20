February 19th was a very interesting day for shareholders of Kontoor Brands (NYSE: KTB ). If this company's name doesn't seem familiar to you, that's okay. But certainly, its brands are likely known. That is because it is the owner of both Wrangler and

Crude Value Insights offers you an investing service and community focused on oil and natural gas. We focus on cash flow and the companies that generate it, leading to value and growth prospects with real potential.

Subscribers get to use a 50+ stock model account, in-depth cash flow analyses of E&P firms, and live chat discussion of the sector.

Sign up today for your two-week free trial and get a new lease on oil & gas!