PRA Group, Inc. (PRAA) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call February 19, 2025 5:00 PM ET
Company Participants
Najim Mostamand - Vice President, Investor Relations
Vik Atal - President and CEO
Rakesh Sehgal - Executive Vice President and CFO
Conference Call Participants
David Scharf - Citizens JMP
Mark Hughes - Truist
Robert Dodd - Raymond James
John Rowan - Janney
Operator
Good evening. And welcome to the PRA Group’s Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Conference Call. All participants will be in a listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] After today’s presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions]
Please note this event is being recorded. I would now like to turn the call over to Mr. Najim Mostamand, Vice President of Investor Relations for PRA Group. Please go ahead.
Najim Mostamand
Thank you, Operator. Good evening, everyone, and thank you for joining us. With me today are Vik Atal, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Rakesh Sehgal, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.
We will make forward-looking statements during the call, which are based on management’s current beliefs, projections, assumptions and expectations. We assume no obligation to revise or update these statements. We caution listeners that these forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from our expectations.
Please refer to our earnings press release issued today and our SEC filings for a detailed discussion of these factors. The earnings release, the slide presentation that we will use during today’s call and our SEC filings can all be found in the Investor Relations section of our website at www.pragroup.com. Additionally, a replay of this call will be available shortly after its conclusion and the replay dial-in information is included in the earnings press release.
All comparisons
- Read more current PRAA analysis and news
- View all earnings call transcripts