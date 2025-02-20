Mister Car Wash, Inc. (MCW) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCW) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call February 19, 2025 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Eddie Plank - Vice President-Investor Relations

John Lai - Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

Jed Gold - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

John Heinbockel - Guggenheim Securities

David Bellinger - Mizuho

Simeon Gutman - Morgan Stanley

Justin Kleber - Baird

Michael Lasser - UBS

Chris O'Cull - Stifel

Phillip Blee - William Blair

Peter Keith - Piper Sandler

Tristan Thomas-Martin - BMO Capital Markets

Robbie Ohmes - Bank of America

Christian Carlino - JPMorgan

Operator

Good afternoon, and welcome to the Mister Car Wash Fourth Quarter 2024 Conference Call. At this time, all participants will be in a listen-only mode. Later, we will conduct a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Please note that today's call is being recorded and a reproduction of this call in whole or in part is not permitted without written authorization from the company.

I would now like to turn the call over to Mr. Eddie Plank, Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead, sir. Perhaps you're muted, Mr. Plank. It seems that we are experiencing some technical difficulties. Please hold while we reconnect.

[Technical Difficulties]

Pardon me, this is the conference operator. We have reconnected our speakers. The floor is yours.

Eddie Plank

Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining us to discuss our fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results. With me on the call today are John Lai, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; and Jed Gold, Chief Financial Officer. After John and Jed have made their formal remarks, we will open the call to questions.

During this conference call, references to non-GAAP financial measures will be made. A complete reconciliation of these measures to the most comparable GAAP measures have been included in the