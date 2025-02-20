The Nasdaq (QQQ) nudged to a new all-time high on Monday, following a long consolidation of nearly two months. This may signal that a new leg of the trend is underway, and with no overhead resistance, there is no telling how high it
TQQQ: Buy For The Breakout (Technical Analysis)
Summary
- The Nasdaq made a new all-time high this week, and it could be a good time to hold leveraged products like TQQQ.
- Despite red flags, such as the "Mag 7" underperformance, strong economic fundamentals and earnings growth drive optimism.
- TQQQ offers high rewards but comes with significant risks, including negative compounding and the potential for sharp reversals.
- I recommend buying TQQQ for short-term gains, with a clear exit plan if the breakout fails.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TQQQ either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.