On Saturday, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.B) revealed its 13F statement for the fourth quarter of 2024. The filing showed a number of interesting buys, but perhaps the most interesting move in the quarter was actually a sell, specifically the sale of
Berkshire Hathaway: Ditching The S&P 500 Was Wise (Rating Upgrade)
Summary
- Berkshire Hathaway released its fourth quarter 13F statement this past weekend.
- The filing showed that the conglomerate completely exited its S&P 500 index funds, among other things.
- It was a wise move as the S&P 500 is currently approaching an all-time high valuation, close to its multiples during the 2000 tech bubble.
- Treasuries, foreign stocks and Berkshire stock all offer better yields/earnings yields than the S&P 500 at this point.
- In this article, I explore why Berkshire remains a good buy following its ditching of the S&P 500.
