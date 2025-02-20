Amplitude, Inc. (AMPL) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call February 19, 2025 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

John Streppa - Head, Investor Relations

Spenser Skates - Chief Executive Officer & Co-Founder

Andrew Casey - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Brent Bracelin - Piper Sandler

Koji Ikeda - Bank of America

Clark Wright - DA Davidson

Kyle Diehl - KeyBanc

Nick Altmann - Scotiabank

Taylor McGinnis - UBS

Ashley Kim - Citi

Arjun Bhatia - William Blair

Rob Oliver - Baird

Elizabeth Porter - Morgan Stanley

John Streppa

Hello, everyone. Welcome to Amplitude's Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Earnings Call. I'm John Streppa, Head of Investor Relations. Joining me today are Spenser Skates, CEO and Co-Founder of Amplitude, and Andrew Casey, Chief Financial Officer.

During today's call, management will make forward-looking statements, including statements regarding our financial outlook for the first quarter and full year 2025, the expected performance of our products, our expected quarterly and long-term growth, investments, and our overall future prospects.

These forward looking statements are based on current information, assumptions, and expectations, and are subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which are beyond our control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in these statements.

Further information on the risks that could cause actual results to differ is included in our filings with the SEC. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, and we assume no obligation to update these statements after today's call except as required by law.

Certain financial measures used on today's call are expressed on a non-GAAP basis. We use these non-GAAP financial measures internally to facilitate analysis of our financial and business trends, and for internal planning and forecasting purposes. These non-GAAP financial measures have limitations and should not be used in isolation from, or