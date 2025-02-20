OPENLANE, Inc. (KAR) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call February 19, 2025 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Itunu Orelaru - Head-Investor Relations

Peter Kelly - Chief Executive Officer

Brad Lakhia - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Rajat Gupta - JPMorgan

Craig Kennison - Baird

John Murphy - Bank of America

Bret Jordan - Jefferies

Operator

Good day and welcome to the OPENLANE Fourth Quarter and Year-End Results 2024 Conference Call. All participants will be in listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions]. After today's presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions]. Please note this event is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Itunu Orelaru. Please go ahead.

Itunu Orelaru

Thanks operator. Good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to OPENLANE's fourth quarter and fiscal year 2024 earnings call. With me today are Peter Kelly, CEO of OPENLANE, and Brad Lakhia, EVP and CFO of OPENLANE.

Our remarks today include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause our actual results or performance to differ materially from such statements. Factors that could cause such differences include those discussed in our press release issued today and in our SEC filings. Certain non-GAAP financial measures as defined under the SEC rules will be discussed on this call. Reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP measures are provided in our earnings materials and available in the Investor Relations section of our website.

With that, I'll turn the call over to Peter. Peter?

Peter Kelly

Thank you, Itunu and good afternoon, everyone. I'm pleased to be here today to share OPENLANE's fourth quarter and year end results.

I'll start with a few highlights, but spend the majority of my time, discussing our strategy as where