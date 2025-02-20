Lands' End: Attractively Priced, But Tariff Developments Don't Bode Well

Feb. 19, 2025 11:36 PM ETLands' End, Inc. (LE) StockLE
The Alpha Sieve
4.27K Followers
(8min)

Summary

  • Lands' End has delivered decent returns of 22% over the past year, but has lost momentum recently, as the market seeks to digest how recent tariff developments could affect.
  • Lands' End gross margin progression has been something to behold and has helped fund customer acquisition efforts, but the prospect of higher tariffs could jeopardize progress here.
  • Even without considering the positive FCF developments in LE's seasonally the strongest quarter, the FCF yield is already quite impressive at 14% levels, almost 1000 bps more than its long-term average.
  • The stock is priced at an attractive EV/EBITDA of roughly 6.3x, representing a 25% discount over its long-term average, while offering useful forward EBITDA growth of 9%.
  • There are no signs yet of bearish pressure abating, but the risk-reward on the standalone charts look fair, and the stock looks like a decent Russell 2000 mean-reversion candidate.
Simple Elegance Shirt

Shana Novak

Decent Annual Returns, But Lost Its Mojo In Recent Months

The stock of Lands' End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE), a prominent US-based digital retailer (90% of their business is carried out online) of products such as apparel, swimwear, accessories, uniforms, footwear, etc., has done reasonably well over the past year. While

This article was written by

The Alpha Sieve
4.27K Followers
Investment research, primarily oriented towards uncelebrated/under-covered stocks and ETFs, across North America, Europe and Asia. Seeks to combine both fundamental and technical disciplines while making an investment/trading proposition.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About LE Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on LE

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
LE
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News