VEON's Hidden Upside No One Sees

Feb. 20, 2025 9:30 AM ETVEON Ltd. (VEON) Stock, VNLTF StockVEON, VNLTF
Yiannis Zourmpanos
8.87K Followers
(12min)

Summary

  • Revenue reached $1.04 billion, up 9.8% YoY, with digital services growing 32.6% and telecom/infrastructure up 12.2%.
  • Multiplay users generate 4.1x ARPU vs. voice-only; Ukraine’s ARPU surged 21% YoY, Pakistan’s JazzCash revenue rose 85%.
  • Net debt-to-EBITDA reduced to 1.5x, with $1.02 billion in cash, positioning VEON for sustained growth and stability.
  • Digital services now 12% of revenue, led by JazzCash, Hambi, and RYZE, driving high-margin growth beyond telecom.
  • Trading at 3.9x EV/EBITDA, well below sector averages, despite 40%+ margins and accelerating digital transformation.

Smart City with light trail

Hiroshi Watanabe

Investment Thesis

VEON Ltd (NASDAQ:VEON) (OTCPK:VNLTF) is making good strides as geopolitical uncertainty recedes, leaving the firm with greater room for maneuvering to expand its digital business in its rapidly growing territories. Although the firm’s stake in Kyivstar is

This article was written by

Yiannis Zourmpanos
8.87K Followers
Yiannis Zourmpanos, founder of Yiazou IQ, an AI-driven stock research platform providing all-in-one stock reports. Experience: Previously worked at Deloitte and KPMG in external/internal auditing and consulting. Education: Chartered Certified Accountant, Fellow Member of ACCA Global, with BSc and MSc degrees from U.K. business schools. Investment Style: We focus on GARP/Value stocks—high-quality, reasonably priced businesses with strong moats and significant growth potential. We prioritize fundamentals and seek stocks trading at a discount to intrinsic value, with a clear margin of safety. Our long-term approach (5-7 years) aims for wealth accumulation through compounding while emphasizing downside protection and sometimes taking contrarian views during market uncertainties.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About VEON Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on VEON

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
VEON
--
VNLTF
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News