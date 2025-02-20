Pitney Bowes: Defying The Bears, Embracing The Way Of The Wolf, And Reshaping Its Future

Justin Dopierala is President and Founder of DOMO Capital. He received his Bachelor of Science from Concordia University, Wisconsin (2005), graduating summa cum laude and recognized as the most outstanding undergraduate student of his class. He completed his MBA at Concordia the following year. Justin has been the portfolio manager for DOMO Capital Management since the portfolio's inception (2008). His years at DOMO has been enhanced by corporate experience with Harley-Davidson, Case New Holland, and FedEx Services. His work as an auditor in the areas of Information Technology, Plant Operations, and Finance honed his analytical skills and enable DOMO's sophisticated financial models. Investing began at an early age for Justin, when he convinced his parents to place a trade for him at age 15 using money he'd saved from mowing lawns. This interest found a focus and structure when a college professor encouraged him to read The Intelligent Investor, the principles of which remain a critical component of the DOMO philosophy to this day. Justin describes his interest in investing as a combination of a passion for competition, desire to do well for himself and clients, and the intellectual rigor of the discipline. A college football Hall of Fame inductee, Justin attributes his athletic and scholastic success as early validation of the same elements that drive the DOMO discipline: Hard work digging deep into the details, combined with an uncanny ability to stay on course by remembering the big picture. These disciplines enable him to meet the greatest challenge he believes a portfolio manager faces; filtering out short term noise in order to remain convicted in longer term investable ideas.

