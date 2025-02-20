Komatsu's Mining Business Holding Up, And Construction Should Get Better From Here

Summary

  • Strength in Indonesian coal mining helped offset broad weakness in other construction and mining markets in fiscal Q3, with price/cost leverage boosting margins as well.
  • I expect better construction market trends in 2025, but the policies of the new U.S. administration are adding to global uncertainties and could push out recoveries in multiple markets.
  • Mining remains limited by permitting delays for new projects, but the fleet remains overaged, demand for coal, copper, and gold is growing, and miners are investing in automation and decarbonization.
  • Komatsu is leveraged to emerging market construction growth as well as mining capex growth, and the shares appear undervalued as its major markets trough.
The last few months have been decent for Komatsu (OTCPK:KMTUY) (OTCPK:KMTUF), with this Japanese manufacturer of construction and mining equipment benefiting from resilient coal-driven equipment demand and a gradually improving outlook for construction machinery in multiple markets.

Up about 15% since

Stephen Simpson is a freelance financial writer and investor. Spent close to 15 years on the Street (sell-side, buy-side, equities, bonds).

