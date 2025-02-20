As corporations revel they have been experiencing unprecedented demand with defense budget’s across the world approaching new highs, it appears to be one of the ideal time to invest in defense sector through investment vehicles like Global X Defense Tech ETF (
SHLD: Record Defense Spending Can Accelerate Returns In 2025
Summary
- Record defense spending and geopolitical tensions make it an ideal time to invest in the defense sector, particularly through the Global X Defense Tech ETF.
- SHLD offers diversified exposure to top defense stocks like Palantir, RTX, Northrop Grumman, General Dynamics, and Lockheed Martin, ensuring robust future performance.
- SHLD's strong financial metrics, low volatility, and attractive valuations make it a compelling investment, supported by a 34% share price rally in 2024.
- With continued growth in defense spending and strategic advancements, SHLD is rated a buy, offering strong earnings growth and healthy liquidity for investors.
