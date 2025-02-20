AIYY: C3.ai's Business Is Too Speculative For An Income Strategy
Summary
- YieldMax AI Option Income Strategy ETF makes it possible to collect a large dividend yield of over 68%. The fund utilizes different synthetic option strategies.
- AIYY aims to replicate the daily price movement of C3.ai. However, AI's business has failed to produce meaningful free cash flow growth and is a highly speculative play.
- The limiting nature of AIYY's option strategy means that it exposes investors to the full downside price risk, while capping the upside potential.
- Distributions are paid out on a monthly basis and the estimated dividend yield frequently changes.
